Wednesday, September 27, 2023
TPL Insurance–WTO announces strategic collaboration with HBL Islamic Banking

PR
September 27, 2023
Business

LAHORE-TPL Insurance – WTO, a leader in premium insurance and Takaful services, has announced a strategic collaboration with HBL Islamic Banking. This partnership is set to redefine Takaful coverage for HBL Islamic Car Finance clients, delivering top-tier Auto Takaful solutions to the Pakistani market.
A key feature of TPL Insurance – WTO’s Takaful services is immediate policy issuance, ensuring prompt coverage for clients. Another essential aspect is risk mitigation through Islamic insurance, also known as Takaful services, for non-life businesses. This approach aligns seamlessly with ethical principles in accordance with Islamic rules.
Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO - TPL Insurance – WTO, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “The collaboration between TPL Window Takaful Operations with HBL – Islamic Division is a welcome Takaful solution for existing and new customers to avail Pakistan’s best Auto Takaful coverage as well as a new feature added to HBL Islamic CarFinance. I am pleased to say that the partnership further strengthens ties between HBL and TPL Insurance.”

