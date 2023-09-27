Vision to transform Mardan division into role model unveiled

Peshawar - Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday unveiled a vision to transform Mardan Division into a role model for all divisions within the province.

During a divisional-level district performance review and revenue meeting held in his office, Yousafzai emphasised the importance of taking practical and substantial measures to ensure the region’s progress. He called upon all officers and officials to uphold integrity in the execution of government affairs, ensuring that the rights of the people are promptly delivered at their doorsteps.

Key figures including Additional Commissioner Mardan Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Capt (Retd) Abdul Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and officers from relevant departments attended the meeting.

Deputy commissioners from Mardan and Swabi gave comprehensive briefings on critical matters concerning their respective districts and revenue collection. DC Mardan highlighted the completion of tasks allocated through the task management system, encompassing activities such as market price checks, cleanliness assessments, quality assurance of goods, and various inspections aimed at ensuring affordable and quality food products for the public. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to assess schools, health centres, Patwar houses, and ADP schemes.

Furthermore, DC Mardan said that the team is actively addressing complaints registered on the Pakistan Citizen Portal. Additionally, open katchehries (public hearings) are being organised in alignment with provincial government directives to effectively resolve public grievances. Commissioner Mardan Division issued strict instructions for devising a specialised campaign to eliminate plastic shopping bags. The plan entails close collaboration with the business community and conducting meetings with market presidents to eradicate plastic bag usage.