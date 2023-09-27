Walk held to create awareness about smog hazards

Rawalpindi-The District Health Authority (DHA) here on Tuesday organized a walk to create awareness among the masses about health hazards caused by smog.

Addressing the participants, Chief Executive Officer, DHA Dr Ijaz Ahmad said that air pollution was a major cause of smog while immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

Dr Ijaz advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose and throat infections.

He further recommended avoiding physical activity such as walking and advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet clothes instead of besom.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza on the occasion said that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid eye infections.

He said that smog might affect human health during the start of the winter season due to the change in climate and environmental pollution.

Dr Ali Mirza said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution and urged the people to check their vehicles timely and not to burn chemicals or crops to avoid smog.