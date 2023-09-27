Women gang held for thefts in BRT

PESHAWAR - A 4-member female gang involved in stealing mobile phones, cash and other valuables from women in BRT Peshawar was arrested, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said two of the gang members belonged to Rawalpindi while the other two were residents of Imamia Colony Gulbahar, Peshawar.

According to details, a woman, the wife of Allah Dad filed a report of mobile phone theft in BRT to Thana Town Police, following which the police started the investigation and traced the gang by obtaining the recording of CCTV cameras installed on different routes of BRT.

The police accompanied by the lady staff arrested four women including the wife and daughter of Sherdil, resident of Rawalpindi and the wife and daughter of Baraan, resident of Imamia Colony Gulbahar. Police recovered 8 valuable mobile phones and cash worth thousands of rupees from the arrested gang members and registered a case at the Town police station against them.