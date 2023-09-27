Workshop held to engage targeted municipalities in Abbottabad, Mansehra

Peshawar - The Centre for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research (CISNR), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, organised a one-day workshop aimed at engaging targeted municipalities in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

These municipalities had witnessed successful implementation of SCADA system under CISNR guidance.

During the event, Prof Dr Gul Muhammad, Project Director, unveiled the transformative potential of IoT technology and its diverse advantages for municipalities throughout Pakistan.

He emphasised over its capacity to amass valuable data that can revolutionise decision-making processes and facilitate efficient planning and implementation of innovative technologies, thereby conserving time, energy, and valuable municipal resources.

Rehan Yousaf, the Chief Guest and CEO of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) in Abbottabad, appreciated GIZ, CISNR, and the municipalities for their cooperation in the project.