Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Workshop held to engage targeted municipalities in Abbottabad, Mansehra

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Centre for Intelligent Systems and Networks Research (CISNR), University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar, organised a one-day workshop aimed at engaging targeted municipalities in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

These municipalities had witnessed successful implementation of SCADA system under CISNR guidance.

During the event, Prof Dr Gul Muhammad, Project Director, unveiled the transformative potential of IoT technology and its diverse advantages for municipalities throughout Pakistan.

He emphasised over its capacity to amass valuable data that can revolutionise decision-making processes and facilitate efficient planning and implementation of innovative technologies, thereby conserving time, energy, and valuable municipal resources.

Rehan Yousaf, the Chief Guest and CEO of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) in Abbottabad, appreciated GIZ, CISNR, and the municipalities for their cooperation in the project.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023