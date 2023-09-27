World Cup 2023: Babar led Pakistan side arrives in India after seven years

Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team arrived in India after seven years ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The national side arrived a day after visas were issued to the team.

Among the current Pakistan squad for the World Cup, only Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha have previous experience of touring India. The last time Pakistan and India played a bilateral series in any format was during the 2012-13 season. Pakistan's last tour to India was for an ODI and T20I series.

According to details, Babar Azam and the other squad members arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad following a long nine-hour layover in Dubai.

The 1992 World Cup winners will play their opening warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29 before taking on Australia on October 3. The nail-biting tournament begins on 5 October and concludes on 19 November. However, the actual sporting event for men in green will begin when they face Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on 6 October.