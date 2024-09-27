2 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside district courts

ISLAMABAD - Two people died, and one was injured after a shooting incident outside the District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, on Thursday afternoon.

Syed Tafseer Haider, along with Muhammad Nazir (former cop dismissed from service), appeared in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka for bail before an arrest hearing in an FIR registered against him at P.S. Sumbal, Islamabad, earlier on Wednesday. After they left the courtroom, two attackers opened fire on them with an AK-47 and pistols outside the District Judicial Complex, after which Syed Tafseer Haider died on the spot, and M. Nazir and Muhammad Shahid (bystander) got injured. Police arrived at the spot, dead body and wounded persons were shifted to PIMS hospital where bystander Muhammad Shahid died as well. According to the sources, attackers snatched a bike-sharing company’s motorbike and escaped from the occurrence towards Srinagar Highway. Police recovered an AK-47, pistol, and bullet shells from the scene.

According to sources, Syed Tafseer Haider, hailing from Silla Syedan, Nilore, had an old enmity in his village. He was accused of killing one person there. Syed Tafseer was later acquitted of murder charges at P.S. Nilore last month by Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Jahangir Awan.