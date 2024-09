KASUR - Police at the Changa Manga station arrested two suspects after seizing a significant amount of dead meat on Thursday. According to a police spokesperson, officers stopped a patrol rickshaw near Dinpur Doba, discovering it was transporting meat from a dead buffalo. A veterinary examination confirmed that the meat was unhealthy and from an animal that had died. Changa Manga police have registered a case against the veterinary doctor involved under the Slaughter Control Act.