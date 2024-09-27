Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

35 affected by chlorine cylinder gas leakage near Hala Filter plant

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  At least thirty five persons including children and women were affected by chlorine gas cylinder leakage near Hala Filter plant located in Hyderabad district, tv channels quoting hospital sources reported on Thursday.  According to details, thirty five persons including children and women were passing through Hala Filter plant when some  of the school children and women fell unconscious due to chlorine gas cylinder leakage. The local rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the affected persons to hospital. Many children have been discharged after necessary treatment but condition of two teenagers were stated to be unstable, hospital sources said.   The children were being given best treatment in the civil hospital, hospital sources added. Further investigations are underway.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1727325544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024