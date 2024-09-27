35 affected by chlorine cylinder gas leakage near Hala Filter plant

HYDERABAD - At least thirty five persons including children and women were affected by chlorine gas cylinder leakage near Hala Filter plant located in Hyderabad district, tv channels quoting hospital sources reported on Thursday. According to details, thirty five persons including children and women were passing through Hala Filter plant when some of the school children and women fell unconscious due to chlorine gas cylinder leakage. The local rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the affected persons to hospital. Many children have been discharged after necessary treatment but condition of two teenagers were stated to be unstable, hospital sources said. The children were being given best treatment in the civil hospital, hospital sources added. Further investigations are underway.