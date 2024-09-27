600kg of mustard powder, huge quantity of chemicals seized

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply a huge cache of unwholesome food while carrying out a special raid near Sheikhupura. Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin and PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid led the operation. The authority confiscated 6,000kg of jam and sauces, 12,000kg of expired dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri Methi), 600kg of mustard powder and a huge quantity of chemicals. Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that a huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic food products were to be supplied to Lahore however, the authority ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. He said that the PFA discarded the contaminated and substandard food at the dumping site as per eco-friendly policy. He said, “We all have to be united to eliminate the unholy ambitions of the counterfeiting mafia in Punjab as per the vision of the Punjab government.” He said it is a great sin to play with human lives for the sake of greater profit. Food terrorists who destroy the health of citizens in the name of food will never be forgiven under any circumstances, he added. Bilal Yasin said that the Punjab government will take strict action against the adulteration mafia and violators because the law on food production across the province is clear. On the orders of the Chief Minister of Punjab, all possible steps are being taken to provide quality and adulteration-free food to the people of Punjab, he added.