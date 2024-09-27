A Slow Turnaround

In a reassuring completion for the PMLN-led government, the International Monetary Fund announced a $7 billion loan for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the announcement and pledged it would be the last loan needed from the IMF.

With the PMLN struggling to bolster its reputation of competence and popularity, after a heavy-handed budget that left already burdened taxpayers reeling, this announcement comes as a welcome respite; and a breath of air while economic activity tries to sputter back to life. Policies such as a reduction in the interest rate are further being implemented in an effort to activate interest in business, rather than saving. There is only one thing that the PMLN can use as sure-shot kryptonite against their rival Imran Khan’s cricket-hero popularity - and that is economic revival and prosperity. Suppose voters in the country are no longer struggling to pay for basic necessities and instead are seeing rising incomes and better standards of living. In that case, their romantic memories of Mr. Khan and his time in government will be swiftly and surely quelled. And PMLN will once again prove itself as the party that put the economy back on track. The “Asian Tigers” dream will be revived.

Yet, there is some time to go before this time arrives. At present, the size of the state and its largess to a huge coterie of employees in the form of housing, perks and privileges, free electricity, etc, is an irritant to the average voter. The already burdened taxpayer feels at a disadvantage to the non-filer whose income stream is uninterrupted, even though there is now an effort to curb the spending of the non-filer. Indirect taxation is a further burden on the salaried class that is being double taxed, once on their income and once when buying goods.

In order to encourage tax payment, existing taxpayers should be treated as VIPs, and reward programmes announced to make them feel appreciated; even if the services in return for their taxes are subpar. Instead, the government is considering opening an audit of the largest taxpayers in the country. A foolish idea if there ever was one. And no better way to make non-filers feel they are doing the correct thing by staying out of the tax net. The IMF would be wise to nudge the government to undo these imbalances. So that this programme really is the last. And with its completion, the PMLN re-ignites the roar of the long sleeping Asian Tiger.