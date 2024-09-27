ACS orders implementation of SAP system for payment of salaries to LG employees

KARACHI - Under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh Khalid Haider Shah, at the Local Government Department’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) Node a review meeting was held regarding linking the salaries of local councils’ employees with the online system of SAP. Project Director CLICK LG Asif Jan Siddique, Deputy Project Director Zainul Abedin Mirani, Additional Secretary Local Finance Wing Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh and the concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the ACS LG, Project Director CLICK Asif Jan Siddiqui said that under the umbrella of CLICK, the salaries/pensions of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and twenty-one towns of Karachi have been linked to SAP. He elaborated that because of this new development any sort of irregularity or malfunctioning in the payment of salaries has been made impossible. Asif Jan Siddiqui told the meeting that the proposed budget of nineteen towns of Karachi, including KMC, is also been now reflecting on the SAP system and the remaining towns have been requested to share data in this regard soon. Speaking on this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government of Sindh Khalid Haider Shah said that linking the salaries of council employees to the online system of SAP is a mile stone and for this achievement, Asif Jan Siddiqui and his entire team deserves appreciation. The Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Sindh said that the towns which are delaying in sharing the required data with CLICK are directed to compliance immediately and the combined efforts of the Sindh Government and the World Bank would help to strengthen the local councils’ system and city’s infrastructure.

Asif Jan Siddiqui further informed the Additional Chief Secretary Local Government of Sindh that the process of door-to-door data collection through the Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) unit is progressing day by day and further initiatives would also be taken to expedite the practise. Khalid Haider Shah applauded the briefing given by Project Director CLICK and expressed satisfaction on the overall performance of CLICK Project.