The in London officially closed on Friday following the Taliban's decision to sever ties with diplomatic missions established by the previous Afghan government. The embassy's UK staff were dismissed, and a notice was placed at the consular section stating, "The embassy of the Republic of Afghanistan is closed," though the Afghan flag remained flying.

Afghan Ambassador to the UK, Zalmai Rassoul, had previously announced the closure, attributing it to a request from the host country, but the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) denied involvement, stating that Afghanistan’s current government made the decision.

While the UK does not recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government, it continues to provide humanitarian support to Afghanistan. The consular section of the in London had already closed on September 20, and the future of Afghan diplomatic representation in the UK remains uncertain.

The closure comes amidst a wider trend of Afghan diplomatic missions loyal to the former government being phased out globally, with the Taliban advising Afghans abroad to engage with embassies operating under the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. However, the Taliban remains unrecognized internationally, though countries like Pakistan, China, and Russia host embassies affiliated with the current regime.

Reports suggest that Afghan diplomats in the UK have been advised to either leave the country or apply for political asylum.