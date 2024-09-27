Aftermath of Karsaz

The recent Karsaz accident, involving Natasha, a young woman reportedly under the influence of drugs, tragically claimed the lives of an elderly man and his daughter, Amna. This heartbreaking incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of drug and driving regulations.

The loss of life due to reckless behaviour is intolerable. While the specific circumstances are still under investigation, it is clear that both drug abuse and impaired driving pose serious threats to public safety. Data consistently shows that driving under the influence of drugs greatly increases the risk of fatal accidents.

To prevent such tragedies, there must be tougher penalties for drug-related offences and improved screening for impaired drivers. Additionally, public awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of drugged driving are essential. Authorities must act swiftly to implement these measures and ensure justice for the victims.

NAZISH ZAHRA,

Lahore.