Friday, September 27, 2024
ATC acquits PTI workers in May 9 riots case

ATC acquits PTI workers in May 9 riots case
Web Desk
3:19 PM | September 27, 2024
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has acquitted all 18 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, in the May 9 riots case due to insufficient evidence.

The defendants were charged with blocking Torkham Road, damaging property, and vandalizing an Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle during protests in Landi Kotal on May 9.

Judge Muhammad Iqbal of the Special ATC delivered the verdict, citing the absence of evidence to support the charges.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had requested the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to form a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and hold the responsible parties accountable.

The May 9 violence erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, with protests in various cities leading to attacks on military installations. Khan remains the primary accused in the related cases.
 
 
 
 
  
 

