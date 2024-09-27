Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Azma refutes Governor’s claim about lack of transparency

VCs appointments in Punjab 

Azma refutes Governor’s claim about lack of transparency
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has completed the process of appointing Vice Chancellors transparently for the first time. “One should not play with the future of students or politicize these appointments”, she said in a statement here.  Azma Bokhari refuted claims attributed to the chief minister regarding the Punjab governor. She clarified that Maryam Nawaz did not make any statement about the governor regarding the VCs appointment. She emphasized that one should not play with the future of students or engage in politics over it. CM Maryam Nawaz has indeed completed the process of appointing Vice Chancellors transparently for the first time, she claimed.  

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024