Azma refutes Governor’s claim about lack of transparency

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has completed the process of appointing Vice Chancellors transparently for the first time. “One should not play with the future of students or politicize these appointments”, she said in a statement here. Azma Bokhari refuted claims attributed to the chief minister regarding the Punjab governor. She clarified that Maryam Nawaz did not make any statement about the governor regarding the VCs appointment. She emphasized that one should not play with the future of students or engage in politics over it. CM Maryam Nawaz has indeed completed the process of appointing Vice Chancellors transparently for the first time, she claimed.