Bahawal Gymkhana hosts inaugural ceremony of Divisional Tennis Championship

LAHORE - The Bahawalpur Divisional (Inter-Clubs) Lawn Tennis Championship 2024 was officially inaugurated at the Bahawal Gymkhana, Bahawalpur.

The event saw the presence of esteemed guests, including Saad Masood, owner of Asia Ghee Mills, Dr. Awais Nizami, Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana, Prof. Sohail Iqbal, Secretary General of Tennis Division Bahawalpur, and senior Gymkhana members Salman Badera, Sardar Aamir Baloch, Aqib Dhillon, SherozJabbla, Mansoor, Imran Farooq, Ammad Saleemi, and Faraz Malik. Divisional President Tennis Zohaib Raza, along with tennis players from various cities, also graced the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Saad Masood, owner of Asia Ghee Mills, expressed his appreciation for the initiative: “We commend Tennis Division Bahawalpur, especially its president, Zohaib Raza, for organizing this fantastic tournament. We assure our full support not only for this event but also for future tennis activities in the region. As corporate leaders, it is our responsibility to promote sports, particularly in the Bahawalpur Division, and we are committed to fostering such healthy pursuits.”

Zohaib Raza, President of Tennis Division Bahawalpur, extended his heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, Saad Masood of Asia Ghee Mills, and Ahsan Ali Haque of Haqi Brothers, for their generous backing. “Both sponsors are passionate about supporting sports, not just in Bahawalpur but across Pakistan. Their contributions will play a key role in discovering and nurturing fresh talent from this region, helping prepare athletes to represent the country at both national and international levels,” remarked Raza.