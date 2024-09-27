Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan reports 15th polio case this year

Balochistan reports 15th polio case this year
NEWS WIRE
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA   -   A new case of polio has been confirmed in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 22 this year. The National Institute of Health reported that a two-and-a-half-year-old child from the Pishin district in Balochistan province has been diagnosed with the virus. This latest case marks the 15th polio infection reported in Balochistan alone in 2024. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a special anti-polio campaign across 115 districts nationwide, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five. Around 286,000 polio workers were deployed to go door-to-door administering anti-polio drops to children. However, a recent terrorist attack on the Zhob-DI Khan National Highway claimed the lives of three Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel deployed to protect polio workers, underscoring the risks faced by those involved in vaccination campaigns.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1727325544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024