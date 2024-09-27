Boy killed in Sibi grenade attack

SIBI - Terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a house near the bus stand in Sibi, Balochistan, killing one boy and critically injuring two others, rescues volunteers said on Thursday. The heavy explosion caused severe damage, and the injured children are currently receiving treatment at Sibi Teaching Hospital. The Medical Superintendent (MS) has confirmed that their condition remains critical. The Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack, declaring it a clear violation of Baloch traditions. A spokesperson for the provincial government expressed deep sorrow over the death of an innocent child and the injuries sustained by two others, stating, “This act of targeting children and homes is not only against our traditions but also cowardly in the eyes of both Islamic teachings and Baloch culture.” The spokesperson added that the attack on the house was a blatant act of terrorism, offering heartfelt condolences to the affected family and praying for the swift recovery of the injured children. This heinous incident has heightened security concerns in Sibi, especially after the January 30, 2024, bombing claimed by IS—PP. That bombing targeted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally, killing four people and injuring five others. Sibi has witnessed several violent clashes between terrorists and security forces in recent months, underscoring the region’s ongoing security challenges.