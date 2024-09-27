Brothers drown, boy killed by grenade in Charsadda

Peshawar - Tragedy struck in Charsadda district as two young brothers drowned in the River Kabul in Shabqadar Tehsil, according to police reports on Thursday. The victims, Imam Hassan (22) and Abbas Khan (20), sons of Zarar Ullah, were bathing in the river when Abbas Khan was swept away by deep waters. In a desperate attempt to save his brother, Imam Hassan entered the deep area of the river, but both were subsequently carried away by the strong current.

Authorities later recovered the body of Imam Hassan from the river, while search operations for the body of his younger brother, Abbas Khan, were ongoing. The grieving family hailed from the Pir Qilla area of Shabqadar Tehsil, Charsadda.

In a separate incident on the same day, a ten-year-old boy was killed in Khazana after a discarded hand-grenade exploded while he was scavenging for saleable items in a dumping ground on Charsadda Road. Rescue 1122 and police officials reported that the child suffered critical injuries from the blast and was rushed to Khyber Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Upon receiving the report of the explosion, police teams and officials from the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation. The BDS subsequently declared the area safe after their assessment. The series of incidents has left the local community in shock as they mourn the tragic loss of life.