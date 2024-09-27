Businessman Forum sweeps SCCI election

Peshawar - The Businessman Forum, led by Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, achieved a decisive victory over the Sarhad Business Alliance, headed by Ghulam Ali, in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) elections for the 2024-26 term.

According to a press release, all candidates from the Businessman Forum secured success in the elections held on Wednesday for the 10 Corporate and 10 Associate Group seats. A total of 2,026 votes were cast, with 381 for the Corporate Group and 1,645 for the Associate Group. Polling commenced at 8:00 AM and continued uninterrupted until 5:00 PM.

Candidates from the Businessman Forum, Sarhad Business Alliance, and Pakistan Business Community contested the available seats. Supporters gathered both inside and outside the polling stations, where special camps and help desks were established to assist voters.

Security was tight, with police deployed to maintain order at the polling stations. To ensure transparency, the Directorate General of Trade appointed Waqas Elahi as the election observer, while SCCI Secretary Muqtasid Ahsan supervised the overall process.

The Election Commission announced the victorious Corporate Group candidates from the Businessman Forum, including Abbas Fuad, Azeem Adnan Nasir, Aftab Iqbal, Fazal Moqeem Khan, Hassan Zahideen, Ashfaq Ahmed, Junaid Altaf, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Sajjad Zaheer, and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi. In the Associate Group, winners included Abdul Jalil Jan, Abdul Nasir, Gul Zaman, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujeebur Rehman, Saddam Hussain, Saifullah Khan, Shams-ul-Rahim, Sheryar Khan, and Sultan Muhammad.

Following the announcement of the results, leaders and supporters of the Businessman Forum celebrated their historic win. Ghazanfar Bilour, Muhammad Afzal, Shaukat Ali Khan, and other BF leaders expressed their gratitude to the business community for their support, describing the landslide victory as a testament to the Forum’s dedication to serving the community and reaffirming their commitment to work for its welfare in the future.