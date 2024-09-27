CM Maryam inaugurates hybrid double decker buses for tourism

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated five hybrid double decker buses for tourism in Lahore. She was briefed by the authorities concerned that these double decker buses will run on new routes for tourism in Lahore. She was also apprised that one double decker bus each in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi will also be added besides starting double decker bus service for tourism in Multan and Faisalabad. The chief minister said that the government will provide more new, modern and eco-friendly buses for metropolitan tourism across Punjab. The CM inspected the hybrid double decker bus, and also traveled in it. She was also briefed about the Hybrid Double Decker Bus, and was apprised that double decker bus service under TDCP started in November 2015 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif. She was also told that academia, diplomats, state guests, corporate sector, showbiz and general public visit tourist spots in these tourist buses. She was further briefed that the route of three new tourist buses in Lahore will be from Gaddafi Stadium to various tourist places. Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah and MPA Sania Ashiq accompanied Madam Chief Minister. Chief Secretary. Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers were also present.

Punjab minister announces establishment of Cath Labs in DHQ hospitals

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has announced that catheterization laboratories (Cath labs) for heart patients will soon be established in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals across the province. He made this statement while presiding over a meeting at the Project Management Unit (PMU) of the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare on Thursday. The meeting focused on the status of the DHQ Hospital Jhelum.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum, Syeda Ramla Ali, provided a detailed briefing on the operations of the hospital, noting that the issue of pending salaries for the janitorial and security staff had been resolved following instructions from the Provincial Health Minister. On this occasion, the minister confirmed that all companies, except for one, had paid three months’ salaries to the janitorial staff. The remaining company’s owner is expected to be summoned to settle the outstanding payments immediately. Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir warned that if the pending salaries are not cleared within the next 3-4 days, strict action will be taken against the defaulting company. He further assured that the shortage of doctors at DHQ Hospital Jhelum will be managed through locum services. Additionally, the minister directed that the patient referral record for the past three months should be audited by a third party to ensure transparency and efficiency in hospital operations. The DC Jhelum also informed the attendees that medicines at the DHQ Hospital are being provided free of cost. The meeting was attended by Project Director PMU Adeel Tasawur and representatives from the Hepatitis Control Program.