Friday, September 27, 2024
CM Maryam orders inspection of school buildings, police reforms in Punjab

12:32 PM | September 27, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed a province-wide inspection of school buildings to ensure safety and security.

She ordered the closure of schools operating in unsafe structures and warned of strict action against institutions failing to meet safety standards.

Emphasizing her commitment to addressing public concerns, CM Maryam called for recognition of outstanding performances. She also announced police reforms aimed at providing public relief and cracking down on criminal elements.

In Muzaffargarh, CM Maryam ordered the repair of main roads and launched a campaign to eliminate encroachments. Additionally, she has initiated a crackdown on corrupt officials within the Revenue Department.

