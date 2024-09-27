COAS lauds collective efforts in overcoming despair, highlights Pakistan's economic potential

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasized that efforts to spread despair and despondency in society have been defeated through the collective resolve of all stakeholders. His remarks came during an interaction with the business community in Karachi, as issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

COAS praised the contributions of entrepreneurs and the business sector in boosting Pakistan's economic growth. Participants acknowledged the positive role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in fostering an environment conducive to economic development.

General Munir also commended the Federal and Provincial Governments for their support and extended appreciation to Pakistan’s allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, for their crucial assistance in the country’s economic recovery.

He expressed confidence in Pakistan's potential across various sectors and urged for continued faith in the nation’s bright future. "With our immense resources, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position among the nations," he remarked.

During his visit, COAS also reviewed operational preparedness and training initiatives within the Karachi Corps area of responsibility.