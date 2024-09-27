Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

COAS lauds collective efforts in overcoming despair, highlights Pakistan's economic potential

COAS lauds collective efforts in overcoming despair, highlights Pakistan's economic potential
Web Desk
9:33 PM | September 27, 2024
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasized that efforts to spread despair and despondency in society have been defeated through the collective resolve of all stakeholders. His remarks came during an interaction with the business community in Karachi, as issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

COAS praised the contributions of entrepreneurs and the business sector in boosting Pakistan's economic growth. Participants acknowledged the positive role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in fostering an environment conducive to economic development.

General Munir also commended the Federal and Provincial Governments for their support and extended appreciation to Pakistan’s allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, for their crucial assistance in the country’s economic recovery.

He expressed confidence in Pakistan's potential across various sectors and urged for continued faith in the nation’s bright future. "With our immense resources, Pakistan is destined to achieve its rightful position among the nations," he remarked.

UHS announces MDCAT results, two candidates secure top position

During his visit, COAS also reviewed operational preparedness and training initiatives within the Karachi Corps area of responsibility.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024