‘Constitutional Package’ to land in parliament next week: Irfan

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate Irfanul Haq Siddiqui said on Thursday that the much-awaited ‘Constitutional Package’ would most likely to land in the parliament in the first week of October. Talking to a select group of journalists, he said the ruling coalition was in contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, claiming that he has agreed with the proposal of a constitutional court but wants clarity over other constitutional amendments.

These proposed amendments are related to the procedure of appointment of judges in the superior judiciary, their tenure, retirement age and service structure as well as the number of judges, he added. He agreed it would not be possible to push the amendments through the Senate without the support of JUI-F.

Senator Siddiqui recalled that formation of a constitutional court had been agreed upon under the Charter of Democracy signed in May 2006 between PML-N and PPP. He said it was later endorsed by all key political leaders including PTI founder Imran Khan. About the proposed change in the procedure for appointment of judges, he recalled that prior to the passage of 18th Amendment, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the provincial chief justices had a pivotal role to play in the appointment of judges.

He added that the procedure was changed in the 18th Amendments in an effort to dilute the unchallenged powers of the judiciary in the appointment process.

The parliamentary leader of PML-N said under the amendment, the cases of appointment in the superior courts were to be processed through two forums - the ‘Judicial Commission’ headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and an eight-member parliamentary committee having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches.

He, however, said the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry forced the then PML-N led federal government to get the19th Amendment passed from the parliament to give a final say to the commission in the appointment of judges. “The parliament unwillingly passed the 19th Amendment, which practically paralyzed the parliamentary committee on appointment of judges,” he said.

He underlined the purpose of the proposed amendment in procedure for appointment of judges was to restore the original procedure given in the 18th Amendment by giving a meaningful role to the parliament.

Responding to a question about the controversy over reserved seats, Senator Siddiqui said the judiciary has the power to interpret the law if the parliament enacts a law against the constitution

“Where an appeal could be filed if the judiciary decides something against the constitution” he added.

He stressed that the court’s decision was based on a law that does not exist following the recent amendment in the Elections Act.