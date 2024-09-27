Cop martyred, 2 POs killed in police encounter

Gujar khan - A cop was martyred while two proclaimed offenders were killed and three were arrested during a police encounter in Ratta area in the limits of Kallar Kahar police station in Chakwal, police sources stated on Thursday.

According to details, a joint raid was carried out by Kallar Kahar and Dohman police of Chakwal district along with a contingent of Elite Force, after information was received about the presence of proclaimed offenders. The police sources stated that the suspects resorted to an indiscriminate firing after police party reached the spot, to which constable of Elite force, Tahir Raza Shah, sustained multiple bullet injuries and breathed his last in hospital.

Police sources claimed that two suspects, Saqlain and Ehsan, were killed with the firing of their accomplices. Sources added that the suspects belonged to Sargodha area, and were wanted in over a dozen cases in Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Mandi Bahuddin districts, including in the murder of a police constable.

Meanwhile, Chakwal police claimed to have arrested three accomplices of the suspects during a search operation.

The funeral prayer of the martyr was offered in Chakwal Police Lines, which was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, DPO Chakwal Wahid Mahmood, parliamentarian, policemen, and a large number of citizens. In his statement, Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar said Elite constable Tahir Shah laid down his life fighting robbers in the line of duty and Punjab police will never forget the sacrifice of Constable Tahir Shah.

Meanwhile, RPO Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa expressed condolences, heartfelt sympathy and regret to the family of the martyr. The support of the family of the martyr is the responsibility of the Punjab police and full cooperation will be given, the RPO said. RPO Alpa added that strict action would be taken against the outlaws. Later, the body of the martyr was shifted to Karsal village of Gujar Khan tehsil for burial.