Crime rate drops as Bahawalpur Police nab over 13,000 offenders in 6 months

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur Police have arrested a total of 13,881 suspects, including 2,705 linked to criminal advertisements and 365 court absconders in the past six months. During this operation, property valued at over Rs110 million was seized, and stolen cash was recovered.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan emphasised the importance of identifying those who disrupt social peace, stating that the police will ensure such elements are incarcerated. Under the guidance of chief minister Punjab and IG Punjab, the effectiveness of DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan’s crime control strategy is evident. Bahawalpur Police have registered 12,582 cases, successfully tracing both new and old offenses. Seventeen gangs, including individuals known as Shahid alias Shahdi, Ramzan Dashti, Sajjad alias Sajjadi, and Mujahid alias Muji, have been apprehended, alongwith the recovery of illegal weapons.

In addition, 522 cases related to illegal firearms have been filed, resulting in the arrest of 525 suspects. The police seized an arsenal that includes 12 rifles, 2 Kalashnikovs, 24 repeaters, 14 guns, 383 pistols, 53 revolvers, 31 carbines, and 1,550 rounds of ammunition. The Bahawalpur Police also registered 952 drug-related cases, leading to the arrest of 952 suspects and the confiscation of over 8-kg of hashish, 6-kg of crystal ice, 2-kg of heroin, 7-kg of opium, 3-kg of cannabis, 33,234 litres of alcohol, and 81 active distillation furnaces.

In operations targeting gambling, 50 cases were filed, resulting in the arrest of 312 gamblers and the recovery of gambling equipment and substantial amounts of money. As part of the National Action Plan, 1,940 suspects have been arrested and presented before the court.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan urged the community and media representatives to help identify individuals obstructing social peace, reiterating the police’s commitment to placing such elements behind bars. He believes that crime can be significantly reduced through community cooperation and timely reporting to law enforcement.