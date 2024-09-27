20 Brands issued notices for deceptive discount ads by CCP (Sept 22, 2024) while one appreciates government departments actually working in our country, I do have a suggestion for CCP.

Deceptive marketing /discounts in FMCG markets are very common but at least the investment of the consumer is probably in hundreds of rupees, or max 1-2 thousand, not much in monetary value.

I wonder by what prays the housing and building /real estate billboards/ads get away by showing beautiful skylines of Singapore and other developed countries in their ads/marketing campaigns where the investment of the consumer is much, much more than normal household/personal products. Rather we are talking millions of rupees. Why doesn’t CCP ban misleading advertisements of real estate? Every other billboard in our country is of a real estate project, and far from reality!!

May I also take this opportunity to remind Chairman CCP to re-open my complaint against certain beverage companies who are paying millions to big outlets, and restaurants for selling their particular brand of beverage, thus depriving customers of their right of choice. Isn’t this a classic example against the very spirit of market competition!!

ISPHANYAR M. BHANDARA,

Rawalpindi.