Dengue larvae recovered at 2,498 sites in city

LAHORE - The fight against dengue in the city is intensifying with authorities conducting thorough inspections across the city and over the past 24 hours, inspections were carried out at 52,627 locations, resulting in the discovery of dengue larvae at 2,498 sites.Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza announced that strict actions would be taken on negligence related to the dengue campaign. In light of ongoing challenges, 152 cases have been registered for violations of dengue SOPs.The dengue surveillance teams inspected a staggering 525,351 containers to ensure the elimination of both indoor and outdoor larvae. In addition to eradication efforts, public awareness campaigns are underway to educate residents about dengue prevention.DC Raza urged citizens to actively participate in the elimination of dengue larvae and to adopt precautionary measures.

Surge in dengue cases across Punjab as 126 new infections reported

The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Thursday a sharp rise in dengue virus cases, with 126 new infections recorded across the province in the last 24 hours. Among these, Rawalpindi reported the highest number, with 107 cases, followed by Lahore with six, Gujranwala with three, and two cases each from Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Attock. Single cases were also reported from Jehlum, Kasur, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin. This surge brings the total number of dengue infections in Punjab to 528 over the past week, raising the province’s total cases for 2024 to 1,371. A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that hospitals are well-prepared with adequate medicines and treatments to combat the virus. In light of the growing number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory encouraging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to curb the spread of Dengue. Citizens are urged to cooperate with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.

A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for individuals seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints. Health officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in containing the virus across the province.