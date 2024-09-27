Distt admin reviews anti-polio drive arrangements

BAHAWALPUR - A review meeting regarding the administration of vaccination course to children below five years of age under the Big Catch-Up Activity was held under the chairmanship of DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa. District Health Authority CEO Dr Aamir Bashir, DHO Dr Khalid Channar, WHO representative Dr Mufakkar Mian, and other officials concerned were present in the meeting. The DC stated that completing the vaccination course was essential to protect children under five years of age from the crippling disease. He urged parents to ensure that their children under five receive the anti-polio drops. He directed that a robust awareness campaign be launched to highlight the importance of vaccinations. Briefing on the occasion, DHO Dr Khalid Channar informed that with the cooperation of World Health Organization, the vaccination campaign in the district would continue from October 1 to 31. In this regard, all arrangements by the District Health Authority had been finalised and training had been provided to the teams. He said that parents should play their key role in making the campaign successful. He added that health department teams would set up camps in every neighborhood, village, and locality in the district where vaccine would be administered to children.

WHO representative Dr Mufakkar Mian, in his briefing, indicated that the vaccination campaign would be completed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the District Health Authority.

He emphasised that it was essential for every child under five to have access to vaccines to protect them from crippling disease.

Later, DC Zaheer Anwar Jappa distributed vaccination kits among the vaccinators.