Dozens of students injured as classroom roof collapses in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - As many as thirty five students sustained injuries as the roof of a classroom collapsed at Wasendaywali in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Aligarh School in Wasendaywali. The rescuers rushed to the spot, rescued children with the help of local people and shifted them to a hospital.

School roof collapse in Muzaffargarh makes CM angry

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned on Thursday to arrest and take strict legal action against those responsible for the tragic incident of roof collapse at a school in Muzaffargarh. While taking serious note of the incident, she added, “Implementation of safety guidelines should be ensured in public and private schools.” The chief minister expressed great anger, and directed the education CEO to reach the incident site immediately. She was briefed by the authorities that 35 children were injured in the roof collapse of a private school in Wasendaywali. She sought a report from the DC in the matter. CM Maryam Nawaz directed the relevant authorities to conduct an immediate rescue operation for the children trapped under the roof. She said, “Children should be provided with best medical treatment facilities immediately.”