Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dr. Ali Haider Zaman files complaint following life threats by armed men in Hafizabad

Dr. Ali Haider Zaman files complaint following life threats by armed men in Hafizabad
STAFF REPORT
11:58 AM | September 27, 2024
Regional, Lahore

In a shocking incident, Dr. Ali Haider Zaman, a resident of Hafizabad, was threatened by two unidentified armed individuals outside his ancestral home in Lalke Tarar.

According to Dr. Zaman, the incident occurred when he returned from Hafizabad and parked his vehicle outside his house. As he stepped out of his car, two armed men arrived on a motorcycle, grabbed him by the collar, and began verbally abusing him. They then pointed their guns at him and issued death threats.

Fearing for his life, Dr. Zaman raised an alarm, which drew the attention of nearby residents. The attackers, upon seeing people rushing towards the scene, pushed Dr. Zaman to the ground and fled the area on their motorcycle, waving their weapons and continuing to threaten him.

An official complaint has been lodged at Vanekay Tarar Police Station, urging the authorities to file a case against the unidentified assailants. Dr. Zaman and his family have requested swift action by the police to ensure their safety and bring the culprits to justice.

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in 7 cities of province

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024