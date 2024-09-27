Dwayne Bravo retires from cricket after 21 years

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from professional cricket after a 21-year career, following a groin injury that cut short his participation in the Caribbean Premier League.

The 40-year-old, who holds the record as the most successful bowler in Twenty20 (T20) cricket with 631 wickets, revealed his decision on Instagram, citing his body's inability to endure further physical strain.

Bravo has now transitioned into a mentoring role, joining Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders, as confirmed by the team on Friday. He expressed his gratitude to fans and teammates while acknowledging that his body could no longer cope with the demands of the game.

Bravo's illustrious career included 40 Test matches, 164 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 91 T20 matches for the West Indies. He was also part of the West Indies' T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2016. After retiring from international cricket in 2021, Bravo shifted to coaching, serving as the bowling coach for Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan national team.