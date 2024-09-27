Friday, September 27, 2024
ECP files review petition against Supreme Court’s clarification on reserved seats

Web Desk
8:00 PM | September 27, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's clarification regarding reserved seats.

This petition comes after an eight-member bench of the apex court dismissed the ECP's earlier request for clarification on September 14, labeling it a "delaying tactic."

In its review petition, the ECP argued, “The ECP isn’t responsible for the delay in implementing the SC order.” The commission noted that it sought clarification from the Supreme Court on July 25, following the apex court's original order on the same date. However, the clarification was only issued on September 14.

The ECP further emphasized that Parliament has passed legislation related to the matter. In light of these points, the ECP has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its September 14 order.

