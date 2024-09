The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to hear the intra-party election case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on October 2.

Notices have been issued to PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali and party leader Raoof Hasan regarding the proceedings.

The ECP has requested arguments from the PTI lawyers concerning the case. During the previous hearing, the PTI chairman had sought an adjournment.