Electric Future

Pakistan and China’s cooperation follows a pattern of thematic arcs, where both governments engage in intense coordination within a specific sector before allowing it to operate independently. From the infrastructure developments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, to the telecom boom that preceded it, and the ongoing military hardware collaboration, which has only grown in quality, intensity, and scale since the end of the Afghan war and the US withdrawal, these arcs are evident. They allow us to trace their impact on Pakistan, and given the statements coming from both sides, the latest theme in this bilateral cooperation, fully supported by both governments, is energy.

The remarks of Pakistan’s Consul General in Shanghai, during an address at an automobile industry exposition, reflect the high value the Pakistani government places on this partnership and its intent to leverage China’s expertise in the sector. Electric vehicles and solar energy production, including net metering technology, are part of China’s fastest-growing industries, where it arguably leads the West in scale, innovation, and output. This is an opportune moment for Pakistan to partner with China on energy. China’s ability to produce affordable, reliable solar energy and top-tier electric vehicles makes it an ideal partner, especially given Pakistan’s needs. Pakistan faces a significant import bill, primarily due to its reliance on costly fuel imports. At the same time, the country struggles with expensive electricity and inefficient transmission to remote areas.

The solutions China offers, such as an electric vehicle-based economy and solar energy development, are well-suited to address these challenges. By adopting this technology, Pakistan can create jobs in related infrastructure—such as solar panel installation, electric charging stations, and vehicle showrooms—while simultaneously reducing its dependence on fuel imports. Moreover, encouraging citizens to generate their own electricity will ease the burden on the national grid.

An added advantage of this collaboration is the potential to increase competition for entrenched Western and Japanese car manufacturers, likely triggering a price war that will benefit consumers. Thus, the cooperation between Pakistan and China in electric vehicles and renewable energy is a mutually beneficial scenario, one that deserves continued support from both governments.