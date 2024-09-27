Employment letters handed to 36 trainees in Peshawar

Peshawar - A significant step towards youth empowerment was marked at an Employment Letter Handover Ceremony, where 36 trainees received job offers following a comprehensive three-month training course held at a hotel in Islamabad. This initiative, organized by Coronet Foods Limited (CFL), a subsidiary of English Biscuit Manufacturers Limited (EBM), was supported by Team Europe’s TVET Sector Support Programme, aimed at enhancing technical and vocational skills across the country.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher, attended the ceremony and handed over the letters to the trainees who received training in the manufacturing industry. He acknowledged their advantage in a competitive job market by having both skills and opportunities at their disposal. “This is just the beginning,” he stated. “You now have the tools to drive not only your personal growth but also the development of Pakistan.”

The Special Assistant to the CM further emphasized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurial initiatives, including a key program offering interest-free loans. He encouraged the graduates to become ambassadors of such training programs within their communities, underscoring their role as the future leaders of Pakistan.

Franziska Seel, Head of the Programme TVET Sector Support Programme, congratulated the graduates on their remarkable achievement. She highlighted the crucial role of such initiatives in contributing to Pakistan’s growth and development, encouraging the trainees to view this opportunity as a stepping stone to their future success. “Your skills are essential for the country’s progress. Seize this moment, continue to learn, and make a lasting impact in your communities,” she emphasized.

During the ceremony, Col (r) Farrukh Mirza, Head of Administration, Industrial Relations EBM, appreciated the collaboration between the TVET Programme and EBM, adding that this will open new avenues for joint working in the best interest of youth. Dr. Mansoor Zaib, Head of the Programme of TVET Sector Support Programme, delivered a vote of thanks to EBM for such collaboration, which ensured employment for all trainees.

The ceremony reflects the commitment of both the public and private sectors to empower youth with technical skills that align with industry needs, contributing to economic growth and reducing unemployment in Pakistan. The TVET Sector Support Programme, co-funded by the European Union and Germany, aims to enhance Pakistan’s technical and vocational education and training systems to better meet the demands of the labor market, focusing on youth empowerment and employability.