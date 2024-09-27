Enforcing Equality

Afghanistan has long been a complex puzzle. From global superpowers to regional allies and neighbouring countries, no one seems to know how to approach the Taliban-led government, which is simultaneously seeking legitimacy while attempting to distance itself from its militant past. Iran is fencing part of its extensive border with Afghanistan, and Pakistan continues to engage in low-level skirmishes with unaffiliated militants spilling over from the Afghan side. Meanwhile, the West faces a different set of challenges.

Western priorities are shaped by their own values and domestic political considerations. It is, therefore, not surprising that Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands have announced they will initiate proceedings leading to a hearing at the International Court of Justice against the Taliban for their ongoing abuses of women’s rights and the restriction of women’s freedoms in Afghanistan. While international law is clear and these nations are correct in highlighting the Taliban’s sustained and systematic oppression, the strategy of threatening Afghanistan with consequences may need reconsideration. Afghanistan has been threatened with destruction and endured decades of conflict. Sanctions are among the least of its concerns, and arrest warrants from the International Court of Justice, if it comes to that, would be ineffective unless the ICJ were willing to enforce them. Given the ICJ’s inability to act decisively against Israel, it is highly doubtful that it could exert much control over the Taliban, particularly through coercion.

Moreover, the same group of Western countries condemning the Taliban’s human rights abuses remains aligned with Israel, despite its treatment of Palestinians. If human rights were the true issue, these nations would express equal outrage over the acts of sexual repression and apartheid occurring in Gaza and the West Bank. Yet, their indignation seems reserved for Afghanistan. Considering the likely outcome of these proceedings, which will amount to little, this exercise in virtue signalling should be recognised for what it is.

The Taliban, however, have suggested a way forward: conciliation. A carrot-and-stick approach can only work if there is a genuine carrot on offer. Given the Afghan government’s interest in joining the BRICS alliance and accessing its markets, there are opportunities to encourage the country to abandon its repressive policies toward women.

Isolation has failed for decades. Perhaps it is time to try a new approach.