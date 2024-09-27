Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ex-defense chief Shigeru Ishiba set to become Japan’s new premier

Ex-defense chief Shigeru Ishiba set to become Japan’s new premier
Anadolu
1:54 PM | September 27, 2024
International

A former Japanese defense minister on Friday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership race and is now set to become the country’s 102nd prime minister.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67, defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and will succeed Fumio Kishida, the outgoing prime minister.

Kishida announced in August that he was stepping down.

The leadership race went to a runoff after none of the record nine candidates were able to win a majority in the first phase.

Takaichi was one of two women candidates in the race, along with Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

Japan has yet to have a woman prime minister.

The LDP has a majority in the Diet, or parliament, along with its junior partner, the Komeito Party.​​​​​​​

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024