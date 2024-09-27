Ex-defense chief Shigeru Ishiba set to become Japan’s new premier

A former Japanese defense minister on Friday won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) leadership race and is now set to become the country’s 102nd prime minister.

Shigeru Ishiba, 67, defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and will succeed Fumio Kishida, the outgoing prime minister.

Kishida announced in August that he was stepping down.

The leadership race went to a runoff after none of the record nine candidates were able to win a majority in the first phase.

Takaichi was one of two women candidates in the race, along with Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko.

Japan has yet to have a woman prime minister.

The LDP has a majority in the Diet, or parliament, along with its junior partner, the Komeito Party.​​​​​​​