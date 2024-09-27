Federal govt ordered to submit case details against CM’s aide, others

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the federal government on Thursday to submit details of all cases registered against Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier (r) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi, Anti-Corruption Director Siddique Anjum, and Assistant Director Umar Siddique within 10 days. The court ruled that the petitioners cannot be arrested in any case until October 8.

The PHC’s division bench, led by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Wiqar Ahmad, issued these directives while hearing a petition. The bench also instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other involved parties to submit their responses.

During the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel represented the provincial government, while Alam Khan Adinzai appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The FIA’s deputy director and a prosecutor from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) represented their respective departments.

Alam Adinzai argued that multiple cases had been filed against the petitioners by the FIA in Islamabad and various locations in Punjab.

However, despite a prior court order, only details of one case had been provided, with information on the other cases still pending. He urged the court to extend the order preventing their arrest, claiming the cases were politically motivated.

In response, Assistant Attorney General Daulat Khan contended that the cases were not politically driven but were related to the petitioners’ roles as government employees. Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel stated that the federal government was responsible for addressing the matter.

The court subsequently ordered the federal government to provide complete details of the cases and extended the petitioners’ protection from arrest without the court’s permission.