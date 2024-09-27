First meeting of IT & E-Commerce Council held

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Thursday chaired the first meeting of the IT & E-Commerce Council at the Ministry of Commerce, aimed at accelerating the growth of Pakistan’s IT and e-commerce sectors. Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja joined the meeting virtually.

During the session, Minister Jam Kamal Khan asked council members to submit proposals for further review by the Executive Committee of Commerce, chaired by the commerce minister himself. These proposals will then be forwarded to the National Export Development Board (NEDB), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for comprehensive decision-making on key issues.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the government’s target to increase IT exports from $3.223 billion to $25 billion by 2029, as directed by the Prime Minister. She assured that all necessary support to enhance IT exports would be provided. Representatives from leading e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, Daraz, and P@SHA attended the meeting.

The presentation by P@SHA outlined significant challenges in the sector, including payroll taxes, internet connectivity, and global perceptions about Pakistan’s security, all of which hamper growth. The council also discussed potential strategies to enhance regional trade, address the brain drain, and develop a robust local IT ecosystem. Minister Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts and presentation of the stakeholders and assured the government’s full support.

He also directed all parties to expedite pending matters to ensure timely implementation of the new IT and e-commerce policies and recommended consultation with the private sector for a broader perspective. The e-commerce sector aims to reach $5 billion in exports by 2030, and the council emphasized that achieving this target will require strategic improvements in logistics, digital payments, and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high-level meeting to revamp the country’s transhipment policy. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, FBR, Customs, Railways, Commerce, and other key stakeholders. Discussions focused on addressing various issues such as alternative routes, transhipment modes, and regulatory measures to remove obstacles, with the goal of making Pakistan a regional transhipment hub. The revised policy aims to facilitate cargo movement for both intra-regional and inter-regional trade, with a special focus on serving landlocked countries in the region.

The initiative is expected to boost revenue for the FBR, create employment opportunities for skilled workers, and spur overall development in the country. Jam Kamal Khan directed all stakeholders to expedite pending matters to ensure the timely implementation of the policy, and emphasized the importance of consulting the private sector for their input.