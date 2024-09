SIALKOT - The Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS) joined hands with the Mentors Sialkot to facilitate teachers in public or private colleges and schools in terms of seeking admission in MS/MPhil and PhD programs at the GAUS. The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, Vice Chancellor, GAUS, and Jabran Malik, CEO Mentors. The event was attended by Dr Saqib, Registrar, GAUS, Prof Dr Sharjeel, Prof Dr Iqbal Butt, Prof Dr Sajid, Dr Ayaz Qaiser and Ali Raza Qureshi.