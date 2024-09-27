Ghulam Sagheer Shahid assumes charge as DGPR

LAHORE - The newly appointed Director General Public Relations Ghulam Sagheer Shahid assumed charge of his post on Thursday. On arrival at the office of Directorate General Public Relations, Additional Director General Abid Noor Bhatti, Directors and senior officers accorded him a warm reception and welcomed him. Later, he was given a briefing about various sections of DGPR including Print, Electronic and Digital Media, Advertisement, Administration, Technical wings and other departmental matters. The Director General directed that all the officers should work with dedication and diligence to highlight and project Punjab government’s people-friendly policies and initiatives in the media.

He said that the heads of various *sections* should pay special attention to the performance of their subordinate staff.

, ensure their attendance and undertake timely steps to cope up with the departmental issues in a minimum time frame.