Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ghulam Sagheer Shahid assumes charge as DGPR

Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The newly appointed Director General Public Relations Ghulam Sagheer Shahid assumed charge of his post on Thursday. On arrival at the office of Directorate General Public Relations, Additional Director General Abid Noor Bhatti, Directors and senior officers accorded him a warm reception and welcomed him. Later, he was given a briefing about various sections of DGPR including Print, Electronic and Digital Media, Advertisement, Administration, Technical wings and other departmental matters. The Director General directed that all the officers should work with dedication and diligence to highlight and project Punjab government’s people-friendly policies and initiatives in the media.

He said that the heads of various *sections* should pay special attention to the performance of their subordinate staff.

, ensure their attendance and undertake timely steps to cope up with the departmental issues in a minimum time frame.

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in 7 cities of province

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024