Gilgit-Baltistan faces dog bite surge

Gilgit - Gilgit-Baltistan is grappling with a surge in dog bite incidents, with cases rising dramatically in the recent month. In Gilgit city alone, 50 cases were reported in just one month, including 8 fatalities from rabies. According to official data, the numbers may be higher, with unofficial sources suggesting over 120 cases.

Dr. Manzoor Ahmed, emergency in-charge of City Hospital Gilgit, confirmed a daily influx of 3-4 dog bite cases. He highlighted a critical shortage of amino globin injections, especially in rural areas, contributing to the rising death toll. Many patients are avoiding hospitals due to fear of injections, though social media campaigns have encouraged more people to seek treatment.

The issue extends beyond Gilgit city, with cases reported across the region. In Hunza Valley, a resident named Ehsam Ullah Baig was bitten by his pet dog and struggled to find the necessary vaccine. The health department, alongside district administration, has initiated measures to control the stray dog population, including forming shooting teams that have killed more than 900 dogs in recent days. Residents are urged to keep their pets indoors during these operations.

However, experts and animal rights activists advocate for more humane and sustainable solutions. Muhammad Sheryar, an animal rights activist, cited Istanbul’s model of coexistence between humans and stray dogs, urging local authorities to consider scientific methods for controlling the dog population, such as vaccinations, rather than mass killings. He suggested that Gilgit-Baltistan could learn from similar efforts in Karachi and Istanbul.

As the number of dog bites continues to rise, cooperation between the government and local communities is essential to finding lasting solutions.