Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs277,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs275,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,285 to Rs237,482 from Rs236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs217,693 from Rs216,514, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,665 from $2,653.