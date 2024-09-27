Guidelines for enhancing educational quality in schools

Schools should foster a culture of mutual respect and encouragement. (Photo: File)

The teaching profession occupies a unique and invaluable place in society, shaping the minds and futures of generations to come. Teachers are the bedrock of intellectual development, guiding students towards not only academic excellence but also personal growth.

The dedication and expertise of teachers lay the foundation for the future success of their students. Recognizing the importance of this noble profession, it is imperative that schools continuously strive to enhance their teaching practices and create an environment conducive to holistic development.

However, there are growing concerns about current practices in many private schools. Despite schools claiming to adhere to high teaching standards, the number of students turning to tutoring centers for extra academic help has increased. It is troubling that in many classrooms of over 25 students, the majority go to outside tuition centers. This raises important questions: Are all these students struggling academically? Why is extra tuition necessary if schools are meeting academic standards?

Additionally, when students succeed, tutoring centers often take credit, post student achievements on social media and promote their faculty as an institution of higher learning. At the same time, schools claim that success is a result of their teaching staff. In this scenario, parents have to bear the financial burden of paying both school fees and tuition fees, and are put in a difficult situation. Are the victims. Increased academic pressure leaves little time for physical activity or adequate rest, leading to increased incidence of physical ailments such as depression, anxiety, back and neck pain.

To address these challenges and foster a more supportive and balanced learning environment, we recommend the following guidelines for school administrators:

1. Focus on comprehensive academic support.

Schools should place more emphasis on helping students who are struggling academically. Instead of encouraging reliance on outside tutoring, schools should develop programs internally within their institution to provide additional support to more gifted students. A collaborative effort, where academically stronger students help weaker peers, can also be promoted.

2. Improve coordination between teacher and student

Teachers should create a classroom environment where students feel comfortable asking questions. Yelling at or discouraging students from further inquiry into subjects can lead to feelings of inadequacy, anxiety and depression. Teachers should be trained to address students’ questions with patience and care, fostering an atmosphere of curiosity and learning rather than fear.

3. A balanced focus on physical and mental well-being

Schools must strike a balance between academic rigor and students’ physical and emotional well-being. Daily schedules should include time for physical activity and breaks that allow students to recharge. Additionally, schools should educate students about the importance of sleep and self-care as part of a healthy lifestyle.

4. Accountability for classroom success

School management should closely monitor classroom activities to ensure that learning is effective and inclusive. Success should not be measured by grades alone, but by how well students understand concepts. Teachers must take responsibility for making sure that every student is making progress and not just passing without understanding.

5. Professional development

Assessing teachers’ commitment to improving their skills by attending workshops, obtaining advanced certification, or engaging in continuous learning.

6. Fostering a supportive and inclusive environment

Schools should foster a culture of mutual respect and encouragement, where students of all abilities are valued. Peer-to-peer learning, support groups, and mentorship programs should be implemented to help bridge this gap.

In this way the need for external tuition for weaker students can be reduced. By adopting these guidelines, schools can create an educational environment that prioritizes student well-being while fostering a culture of learning, collaboration, and achievement. Teachers, administrators, and parents must work together to ensure that students receive the care and attention they need academically and emotionally at school.

Rafia Javed

Additional Director in Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.