Health advisor addresses nurses’ concerns over salaries

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, met on Thursday with a delegation of nurses and medical staff recruited under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) for the tribal districts. The meeting included the Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Health, MNA Dr. Amjad, Special Secretary for Health Habibullah, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Health Advisor that, despite ongoing security challenges in the tribal districts, the AIP-recruited doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff continue to perform their duties diligently. This workforce consists of 14 specialist doctors, 29 emergency medical officers, 140 medical officers, 200 lady health visitors (LHVs), and 300 paramedical and Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) technicians. However, they reported that they have not received their salaries for the past five months, and their contracts have expired without renewal.

Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali took serious note of their concerns and assured the delegation that the issues faced by AIP employees would be resolved promptly. He stated, “Salaries are a fundamental right of anyone performing their duties. No one can be expected to work with peace of mind if they are not paid on time.”

He commended the commitment of the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff working on the front lines in the tribal districts despite the challenges they face.

Acknowledging the difficult conditions in which they operate, Ihtisham Ali assured them that their problems would be addressed swiftly and emphasized that his office is always open to them.

“You are an integral part of our department, and we highly value your services. We understand the hardships you face, and we will take all necessary steps to resolve these issues,” the Health Advisor added.