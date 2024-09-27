HESCO CEO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions

HYDERABAD - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muhammad Roshan Otho paid surprise visits to various HESCO sub-divisions in Hyderabad, including City, Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Kohsar and Allama Iqbal on Thursday. According to a HESCO spokesperson, during these visits, he instructed the officers and staff to adhere to the clear directives from the ministry of energy regarding the complete eradication of electricity theft and the collection of dues from defaulters. He emphasized the importance of providing better services to all consumers under a customer-friendly policy while ensuring a 100% recovery of dues. Additionally, he also directed to conduct open hearings regularly from 11 AM to 1 PM in each sub-division to address legitimate issues of consumers. He warned that any officer or employee who fails to perform satisfactorily would face termination.