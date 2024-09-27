IHC orders removal of Shibli Faraz’s name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) within one week, following the failure of the home ministry and DG Passport to present convincing arguments for its inclusion.

The decision came during a hearing on Friday, where the court expressed dissatisfaction with the authorities’ contradictory actions despite an earlier ruling. Shibli Faraz, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared before the court, where his legal counsel argued that Faraz, being a parliamentarian, should not be subjected to such treatment.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, who presided over the case, criticized the non-compliance with previous orders, emphasizing that further delays could result in the summoning of the home ministry’s secretary to explain the reasons for the inaction.

The court had initially ordered the removal of Faraz’s name from the ECL on August 2. However, the home ministry and DG Passport were unable to provide a satisfactory rationale for keeping his name on the list. The court reiterated that any further delays in complying with the latest directive would result in serious consequences.