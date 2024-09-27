Islamabad court acquits Fawad Chaudhry

Islamabad - A sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case registered against him for calling the Election Commission of Pakistan Chairman a Munshi at a press conference last year. Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka conducted hearing of the case. An acquittal application was filed earlier by Advocate Qamar Anayat Raja on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry. Raja argued before the court that the press conference was held in Lahore and the case was registered in Islamabad, so this court lacked jurisdiction. He said complainant in the FIR was also not an affected person. Judge Majoka, after hearing the arguments, acquitted Fawad Chaudhry, who was also present in the courtroom.